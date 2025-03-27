Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 9409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Jamf Stock Down 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $131,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,065.60. This trade represents a 14.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 88,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $1,187,215.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,019.70. The trade was a 15.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,618 shares of company stock worth $3,408,105 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Jamf by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,845,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,375,000 after acquiring an additional 841,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,756,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,030,000 after buying an additional 114,036 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after buying an additional 409,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jamf by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,081,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 167,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,391,000 after acquiring an additional 134,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

