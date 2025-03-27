JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 10,125.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of JDSPY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 6,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,704. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JD Sports Fashion
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.