JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 10,125.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of JDSPY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 6,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,704. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

