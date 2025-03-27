Jedidiah Marc Gold Sells 52,989 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 52,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $451,466.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,323.24. The trade was a 48.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jedidiah Marc Gold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 3rd, Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 93,121 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $792,459.71.
- On Friday, February 28th, Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 42,278 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $359,363.00.
Mister Car Wash Stock Performance
MCW stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,158. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period.
About Mister Car Wash
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
