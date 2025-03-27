Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.59. 2,739,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,682,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation Price Performance
Insider Activity at Joby Aviation
In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 23,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $192,998.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,807.44. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,020. The trade was a 13.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,191,832 shares of company stock worth $9,796,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
