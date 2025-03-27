John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of JHI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,361. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.
John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2349 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Investors Trust
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.