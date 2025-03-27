John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JHI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,361. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2349 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 34,930 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

