Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Insider Scott Didier Acquires 108,815 Shares

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG – Get Free Report) insider Scott Didier bought 108,815 shares of Johns Lyng Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$249,948.06 ($157,200.03).

Johns Lyng Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.35.

Johns Lyng Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Johns Lyng Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Johns Lyng Group Company Profile

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, disaster management, hazardous waste removal, strata management, and essential home services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency domestic repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.

