Journeo (LON:JNEO) Issues Earnings Results

Journeo (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 27.44 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Journeo had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 29.20%.

Journeo Stock Performance

Shares of JNEO stock traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 270.80 ($3.49). 33,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,286. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.00. Journeo has a 52 week low of GBX 208.10 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 320 ($4.12). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 270.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 277.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nick Lowe acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £18,760 ($24,153.47). Company insiders own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

About Journeo

Journeo plc is a leading Intelligent Transport Systems provider, delivering solutions in towns, cities, airports and the public transport networks that connect them. The Company is focused on creating innovative public transport and related infrastructure solutions, contributing to safer and smarter city initiatives as transport of all types becomes more intelligent and connected.

The Company works at many levels with government organisations, local/combined authorities and many of the largest multinational transport operators.

Featured Stories

