JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). JPEL Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

JPEL Private Equity Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.37.

About JPEL Private Equity

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

