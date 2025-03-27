JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the February 28th total of 75,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.01. 23,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $64.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000.

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

