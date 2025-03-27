JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 308,768 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 294% from the previous session’s volume of 78,331 shares.The stock last traded at $42.05 and had previously closed at $42.19.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $684.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,175,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,351,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,011,000.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

