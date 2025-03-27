JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 308,768 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 294% from the previous session’s volume of 78,331 shares.The stock last traded at $42.05 and had previously closed at $42.19.
The company has a market cap of $684.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.
