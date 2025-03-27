Kent Nee Hung Yee Sells 3,457 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $305,702.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,317.07. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of DXPE stock traded down $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $82.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.49. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $67,901,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 720,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

