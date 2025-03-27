Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.93. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 874 shares traded.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co owned about 0.11% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

