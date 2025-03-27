Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 288,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 109,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Kincora Copper Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Kincora Copper

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.

