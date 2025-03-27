Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Issues Earnings Results

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 20.70 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kingfisher had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.

Kingfisher Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Kingfisher stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 247.30 ($3.18). 1,294,077,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,556,023. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 251.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 270.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 227.20 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 333.50 ($4.29). The firm has a market cap of £4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a GBX 19.72 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.94%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 2,000 stores, supported by a team of over 78,000 colleagues. We operate in eight countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.