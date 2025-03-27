Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Up 169.9% in March

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, an increase of 169.9% from the February 28th total of 62,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Kingfisher Price Performance

Shares of KGFHY stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.31. 235,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,900. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

