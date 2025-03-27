Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Up 169.9% in March

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, an increase of 169.9% from the February 28th total of 62,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Kingfisher Price Performance
Shares of KGFHY stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.31. 235,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,900. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Kingfisher Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.