Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the February 28th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

KGSPY traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $83.65. 6,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,932. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.27. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $99.85.

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

