Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $161.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

