Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Kodiak Sciences Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ KOD traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.06. 320,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,879. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.26. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

