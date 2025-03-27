Korea Investment CORP Has $121.14 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,356,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,946 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $121,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,329.50. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $102.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The company has a market capitalization of $151.32 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.10 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

