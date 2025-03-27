KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 121,692 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 33,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37.

Get KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.20% of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.