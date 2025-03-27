Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 335.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

