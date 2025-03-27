Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 33,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Laramide Resources Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

