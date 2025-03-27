Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Stock Price Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) was down 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 827 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

