Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Stock Price Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) was down 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 827 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.