Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LNZNF remained flat at $31.45 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $37.92.
About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.