Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNZNF remained flat at $31.45 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $37.92.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors, and industrial applications. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell and modal fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, activewear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

