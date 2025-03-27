Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 198,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,954. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

