Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Trading Down 4.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $420.00 to $360.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lithia Motors traded as low as $292.00 and last traded at $293.70. Approximately 42,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 295,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.37.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.91.

In related news, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.86, for a total value of $126,054.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,786.90. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Adam Chamberlain sold 403 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.28, for a total value of $154,864.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,049.40. This trade represents a 13.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,246 shares of company stock valued at $433,724. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,420.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 2.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

