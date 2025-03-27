LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LiveWorld Trading Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS LVWD traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. LiveWorld has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWorld had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

