LM Advisors LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 231.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBM opened at $250.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.90. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

