LM Advisors LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of USMV opened at $93.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $79.69 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

