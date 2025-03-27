LM Advisors LLC Purchases 10,468 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of LM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,149,000 after acquiring an additional 275,904 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,658 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,792,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $174.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.60 and its 200-day moving average is $179.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

