LM Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.7% of LM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,886,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $484.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.83.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

