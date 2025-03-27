LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.40 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 21.31 ($0.27), with a volume of 70765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.30 ($0.29).

LMS Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.73. The company has a market cap of £17.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15.

LMS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.