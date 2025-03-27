Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Short Interest Update

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of LOIMF remained flat at $40.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Loomis AB has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $40.32.

Get Loomis AB (publ) alerts:

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 5.40%.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.