Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,724,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,042 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 97.2% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.48% of Intuitive Surgical worth $900,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after acquiring an additional 360,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,440 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,356,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,115,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,530,318,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $509.03 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $559.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.42.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

