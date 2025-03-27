Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.950-15.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.2 billion-$11.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.3 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY26 guidance to $14.95-$15.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.55.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.74 on Thursday, reaching $341.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,721,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,125. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.84 and its 200-day moving average is $338.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

