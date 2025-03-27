M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 969.96 ($12.49) and traded as low as GBX 946 ($12.18). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 958 ($12.33), with a volume of 32,861 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.38) to GBX 1,400 ($18.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group Stock Down 1.0 %

M.P. Evans Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £662.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,025.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 971.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.50 ($0.48) per share. This is a positive change from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.36%.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.