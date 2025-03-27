M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 969.96 ($12.49) and traded as low as GBX 946 ($12.18). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 958 ($12.33), with a volume of 32,861 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.38) to GBX 1,400 ($18.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.50 ($0.48) per share. This is a positive change from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.36%.
M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra.
Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).
