Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Down 98.1% in March

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MQBKY traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $128.48. 14,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,898. Macquarie Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.12 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.61.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

