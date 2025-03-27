Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Down 98.1% in March

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MQBKY traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $128.48. 14,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,898. Macquarie Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.12 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.61.
About Macquarie Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Macquarie Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.