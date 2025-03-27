MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Shares Up 3.9% – Here’s Why

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.40. 862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.