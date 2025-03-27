Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Research Coverage Started at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.30.

Shares of MEDP opened at $317.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace has a twelve month low of $302.01 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Medpace by 71.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 205,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,696,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

