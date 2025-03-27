Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in March

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

Shares of MKKGY stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.23. 47,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,469. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 12.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck KGaA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

