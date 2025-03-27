M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.87 and traded as low as $18.10. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 360 shares.
M&F Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87.
M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
M&F Bancorp Company Profile
M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
