MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 156.1% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MMT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 49,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,442. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.0337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

