Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Announces Earnings Results

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.18 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Michelmersh Brick had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Shares of Michelmersh Brick stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.26) on Thursday. Michelmersh Brick has a 1 year low of GBX 92 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.65 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £90.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.60. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MBH. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.19) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Michelmersh Brick from GBX 170 ($2.19) to GBX 160 ($2.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.

Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum.

