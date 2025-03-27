Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Issues Earnings Results

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.18 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Michelmersh Brick had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.82%.
Michelmersh Brick Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of MBH opened at GBX 98 ($1.26) on Thursday. Michelmersh Brick has a 1-year low of GBX 92 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 111.65 ($1.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.01.
Michelmersh Brick Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 3.06%. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is 56.87%.
Michelmersh Brick Company Profile
Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.
Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum.
