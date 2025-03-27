MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 0% – Time to Buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $333.49 and last traded at $329.35. Approximately 4,383,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 17,870,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.10 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.37.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $127,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 746.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $81,783,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 979.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

