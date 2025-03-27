Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Short Interest Down 88.7% in March

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Minerva Stock Up 7.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRVSY traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852. Minerva has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20.
About Minerva
