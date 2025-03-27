Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 93,125 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 93,125 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Union Pacific worth $230,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $238.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.12 and its 200 day moving average is $239.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.