Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 426,874 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Comcast worth $245,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Comcast Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

