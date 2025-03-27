Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $629.60 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,066 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Netflix worth $629,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth grew its stake in Netflix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,016.78.

Netflix Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $970.65 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $967.54 and a 200-day moving average of $864.18. The company has a market capitalization of $415.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

