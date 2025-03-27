Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 2,257.1% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.00. 6,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.77. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $335.73 and a 12 month high of $550.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.83.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $10.87 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 42.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

